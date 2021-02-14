Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Marathon Oil has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marathon Oil has a payout ratio of -52.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn ($0.72) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -16.7%.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

