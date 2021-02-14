Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$25.50. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MFC. CSFB increased their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore increased their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.04.

TSE MFC opened at C$24.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$12.58 and a 52-week high of C$26.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.93.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.3800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

