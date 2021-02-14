ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.57.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average is $78.40. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after acquiring an additional 249,368 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

