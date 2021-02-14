Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Short Interest Update

Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the January 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MNSF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,700. Mansfelder Metals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.
Mansfelder Metals Company Profile
