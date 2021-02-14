Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Short Interest Update

Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the January 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MNSF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,700. Mansfelder Metals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Mansfelder Metals alerts:

Mansfelder Metals Company Profile

Mansfelder Metals, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of aluminum products. The company's products include aluminum sheets, foils, strips, and blanks for use by industrial and commercial fabricators of aluminum products. It also produces aluminum foil for food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and technical applications.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Mansfelder Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mansfelder Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.