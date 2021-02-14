Malcolm Lloyd-Smith Sells 1,700 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Malcolm Lloyd-Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 5th, Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75.
- On Tuesday, January 26th, Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $114.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.91. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69 and a beta of 1.01.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.