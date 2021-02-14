Malcolm Lloyd-Smith Sells 1,700 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Malcolm Lloyd-Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $114.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.91. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

