Maintel (LON:MAI) Shares Gap Up to $330.00

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $330.00, but opened at $345.00. Maintel shares last traded at $348.00, with a volume of 585 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £49.55 million and a PE ratio of 63.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 347 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 262.85.

In other Maintel news, insider John Booth purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £244,000 ($318,787.56).

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

