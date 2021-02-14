Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 130.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,474 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Magnite were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Day sold 18,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $350,561.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,694.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,218 shares of company stock worth $3,246,665. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGNI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,562. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

