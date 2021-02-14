Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.39.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

