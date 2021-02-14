Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $68.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lyft from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.39.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. Lyft has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

