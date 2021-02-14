Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 31,071 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,071 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,523,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,387.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after buying an additional 213,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,305 shares of company stock worth $1,327,051. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.45. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

