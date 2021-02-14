Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 24,755 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,755 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

NYSE:WAL opened at $78.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.