Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,869 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $385.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.67. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.22 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.96.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.