Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,597 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of HP worth $21,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

