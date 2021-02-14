Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $23.58 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $23,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $509.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $529.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.69. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

