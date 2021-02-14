Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $16.11 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Valvoline worth $16,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,923,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Valvoline by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,590 shares of company stock valued at $353,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

