Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 140.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 505,773 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

