Loopring (LRC) Market Cap Reaches $966.25 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $966.25 million and $159.95 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001676 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.92 or 0.01036802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054997 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.98 or 0.05469889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

LRC is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,217,878,750 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

