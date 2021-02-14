Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,326.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.94 or 0.03839151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.65 or 0.00459889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $690.98 or 0.01460012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.37 or 0.00573394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.60 or 0.00483030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00034914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00360364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

