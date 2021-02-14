LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $5,702.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00088194 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002514 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,002,447 coins and its circulating supply is 51,789,670 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.