Lobstex Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $719,974.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 106.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,310,734 coins and its circulating supply is 21,310,722 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

