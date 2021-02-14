Liquidity Network (LQD) Achieves Market Cap of $801,450.37

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $801,450.37 and $58,500.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00268323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00084184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00085550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00086741 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00061739 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,854.41 or 0.93375199 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

