Linear (LINA) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.32 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. Linear has a total market cap of $196.07 million and $15.32 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear token can now be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 31% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.13 or 0.00979806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051247 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.69 or 0.05239275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025231 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,570,756 tokens. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

