Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

