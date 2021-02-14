Lincoln National Corp Has $2.05 Million Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 107.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,205 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.26% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 795.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $15.75 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

