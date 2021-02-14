Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $16,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

