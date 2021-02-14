LINA (LINA) Price Hits $0.0235 on Exchanges

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, LINA has traded 366.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LINA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a market cap of $7.30 million and $6,578.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00068021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.97 or 0.00975524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051289 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.49 or 0.05190438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000182 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

