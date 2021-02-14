Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Short Interest Update

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the January 14th total of 10,010,000 shares. Currently, 38.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.58 on Friday, hitting $172.46. 584,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,566. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -174.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.