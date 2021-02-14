LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Up 2.4%

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Shares of LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18,950.00 and last traded at $18,950.00. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18,500.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18,219.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17,692.76. The company has a market cap of $379 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.51.

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $371.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.18 million for the quarter.

About LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other related services.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.