LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18,950.00 and last traded at $18,950.00. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18,500.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18,219.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17,692.76. The company has a market cap of $379 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.51.

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $371.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.18 million for the quarter.

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other related services.

