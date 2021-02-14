Liberty Global (LBTYK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $24.78 on Friday. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

