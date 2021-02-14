Liberty Global (LBTYK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $24.78 on Friday. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.31.
Liberty Global Company Profile
