LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.40.

LGIH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

LGI Homes stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $132.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

