LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.86

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 18233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LG Display by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in LG Display by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in LG Display by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

