LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.86

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 18233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.20.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LG Display by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in LG Display by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in LG Display by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.
