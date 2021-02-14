Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases Shares of 51,000 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.7% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

KKR opened at $48.21 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

