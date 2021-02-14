Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Acquires Shares of 101,500 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000. Futu accounts for 3.7% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $147.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

