Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Acquires New Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000. Coupa Software accounts for 2.7% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 336,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $54,002,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $366.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.07 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $370.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.27 and a 200-day moving average of $308.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.16.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,201 shares of company stock worth $66,600,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

