Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Lowered by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Leidos stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.80.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

