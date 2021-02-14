Lead Wallet Price Tops $0.0055 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 141% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 295.1% against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00270501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00086013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00088838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00096128 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,052.86 or 0.91150789 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00184933 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars.

