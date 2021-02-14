Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.79, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $48.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,888 shares of company stock worth $163,175. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

