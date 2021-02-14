Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $81,760.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $60,538.17. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $178,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.