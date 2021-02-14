KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Down 54.4% in January

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the January 14th total of 426,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KT by 22.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.84. KT has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that KT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

