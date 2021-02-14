Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.09

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.09 and last traded at $58.08, with a volume of 982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.