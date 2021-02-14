Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.1% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE stock opened at $142.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

