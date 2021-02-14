Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Grows Position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,570,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grubhub by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Grubhub by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $241,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,415 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GRUB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

GRUB opened at $72.51 on Friday. Grubhub Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

