Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a C$57.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KL. CIBC reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.83.

KL opened at C$48.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$12.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$25.67 and a 12 month high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

