Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a C$57.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KL. CIBC reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.83.

KL opened at C$48.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$12.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$25.67 and a 12 month high of C$76.43.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

