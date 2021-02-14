Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New $20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KMMPF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $20.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $13.90 on Friday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

