Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,805 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

