Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KEYUF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Keyera has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $28.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

