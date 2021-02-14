KeyCorp Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $500.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Paycom Software from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum cut Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $411.39.
Shares of PAYC stock opened at $412.98 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.46 and its 200 day moving average is $365.32. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
