KeyCorp Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $500.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Paycom Software from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum cut Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $411.39.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $412.98 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.46 and its 200 day moving average is $365.32. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

