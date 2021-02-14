Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the January 14th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of KKOYY stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Kesko Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,200 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

