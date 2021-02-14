Kenneth Duda Sells 10,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $3,175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 8th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $3,395,035.80.
- On Monday, January 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total transaction of $3,027,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,762,000.00.
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $323.31 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $324.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.35.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
