Kemacoin (KEMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $26,653.80

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $26,653.80 and $47.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00025683 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000996 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.